SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

WPL 2023: I’m sure we will have many more titles in the longer run, says Delhi’s Shikha Pandey

NewsWire
0
0

After becoming runners-up in the inaugural Womens Premier League (WPL) through a seven-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians in the final, Delhi Capitals’ fast-bowling all-rounder Shikha Pandey believes the side has it in them to bag many more titles in the future editions of the tournament.

“All the conversations in the DC camp have been around being the best team players. The team that has the most team players usually wins. It didn’t work out for us this time, but I’m sure we will have many more titles in the longer run. We’ll try harder next season,” Shikha was quoted as saying in a release by the franchise on Monday.

In the final played at the Brabourne Stadium, Delhi were in deep trouble at 79/9, but then Shikha and Radha Yadav were unbeaten on 27 not out each as the duo shared a phenomenal 52-run partnership for the last wicket and take the side to 131/9 in 20 overs.

It would’ve been really nice to win the inaugural edition of the WPL. I can assure everyone that we tried our best. I was batting conservatively until Radha came in and played a big shot. And then she encouraged me to play my shots as well,” she added.

Shikha also spoke about what Captain Meg Lanning told the team before defending 132, which Mumbai chased down with three balls to spare. “She just asked us to enjoy the game and bowl at our best. She also said that we play cricket for these challenging moments.”

“I thought we could pull it off when we needed to defend 21 in the last two overs. But Amelia Kerr played some really good shots and Nat Sciver-Brunt also played a very good innings.”

She signed off by summing up her experience of being part of the first-ever WPL. “It was a really good tournament for me. The last one and a half years have been challenging for me. It was wonderful working with a great support staff and playing alongside legends. This tournament and DC will always have a special place in my heart.”

20230327-164602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Garton is going to be a superstar in international and franchise...

    We haven’t done relatively well in the ODI format, admits Keshav...

    India succumbed to scoreboard pressure: Kohli

    Ravindra Jadeja’s fitness report by NCA to be made available to...