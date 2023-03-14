INDIASPORTS

WPL 2023: Jonassen and Kapp have nerves of steel, says Delhi Capitals’ Shikha Pandey

Delhi Capitals pacer Shikha Pandey feels that all-rounders Jess Jonassen and Marizanne Kapp, who played crucial role in team’s six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in a Women’s Premier League 2023 game, have nerves of steel and they stayed calm to take them over the line.

Shikha Pandey picked up figures of 3/23 to help the Capitals restrict RCB to 150/4 before the Delhi franchise pulled off a thrilling chase in 19.4 overs at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Monday night to continue their terrific form.

Speaking about her performance, Pandey said, “I knew that RCB would come hard at us and I wanted to embrace the occasion. I was proud of the catch I took to dismiss Heather Knight.”

“At the halfway mark, I was very confident that we would win with two overs to spare. It got really tense towards the end as RCB bowled really well. There were a few nerves in the dressing room but we also had faith in our batters,” she added.

The Delhi Capitals were in a spot of bother when they lost their fourth wicket for 109 runs in the 15th over, but Kapp and Jonassen strung a fantastic partnership of 45 runs to take their team home.

“This match was a good learning curve for us. The team needs to know that it has the capability to win close games. Jess Jonassen and Marizanne Kapp have nerves of steel. They stayed calm and took us over the line,” Pandey said.

The Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai in their next match on Thursday.

20230314-125804

