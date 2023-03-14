After registering a close win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023, Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning said that having two experienced batters in Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen at the end helped and lauded the duo for keeping their calm and getting the team over the line.

Delhi Capitals produced an impressive performance to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in a thrilling WPL 2023 match at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Monday night.

After being invited to Batting first, a fighting fifty (67 not out off 52) by Ellyse Perry along with Richa Ghosh’s quickfire knock (37 off 16) lifted Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to 150/4 in 20 overs.

In reply, the likes of Alice Capsey (38 off 24), Jemimah Rodrigues (32 off 28), Marizanne Kapp (32 not out 32) and Jess Jonassen (29 off 15) played valuable knocks for Delhi Capitals.

The equation was down to a tense 16 off the final two overs but DC allrounders Kapp and Jonassen brought their experience to the fore, held their nerves well and chased the target in 19.4 overs.

“It was close in the end there, JJ (Jonassen) and Kappy (Kapp) did an excellent job to keep their composure. We got ahead and RCB bowled well to come back, nice to get over the line. It would have been nice to finish it earlier but the wicket got slower. Having two experienced batters at the end helped,” Lanning told broadcasters after the game.

Lanning also mentioned that there was a lot to learn from the game against RCB and it will do wonders for the team.

“We just executed really well, if you hit a good length, that’s the most effective way to bowl. There is a lot to learn from this game. To get a win under pressure will do wonders for our team. I am trying to stay calm – that’s T20 cricket for you, you are under the pump all the time,” she said.

Shikha Pandey was the most successful bowler for DC with 3-23 and the skipper feels that the pacer has been under the radar despite bowling well.

“Shikha Pandey has been under the radar, she is bowling really well and having Kapp and Jess Jonassen on the field helps as well,” she said.

