SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

WPL 2023: Looking to enjoy our cricket, say Delhi Capitals’ Taniyaa Bhatia, Poonam Yadav

NewsWire
0
0

India’s wicketkeeper-batter Taniyaa Bhatia said that she is looking to pick the brains of the international cricketers while playing alongside them in the Women’s Premier League, starting here on Saturday.

“I just want to enjoy my cricket. This tournament is like an international competition as we are getting to play with legends from around the world. I want to utilize this opportunity to pick their brains during the competition,” said Bhatia, who has played 53 T20Is for India, speaking ahead of the historic tournament.

The Delhi Capitals have been carrying out intensive training sessions to prepare for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League.

Meanwhile, leg-spinner Poonam Yadav, who has taken 98 wickets in her T20I career, said the WPL will take women’s cricket to the next level,

“Women’s cricket will go to a higher level through the WPL. The players can showcase their experience and talent in the WPL. This will help women’s cricket reach new heights,” she was quoted as saying by the franchise in a release on Friday.

Yadav also spoke about the excitement in the air when the Delhi Capitals got together for their first training session earlier this week,

“There was a lot of excitement from the moment we stepped out of our rooms. We were in a new set-up with a new jersey and a new kit bag. It was exciting to interact with new teammates as well.”

The Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

20230303-143003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PCB selectors name Sharjeel Khan, Shan Masood in 22-probables for New...

    Sanju Samson has to keep things simple, just concentrate on batting:...

    Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan, Fakhar, Khushdil carry Pakistan to daunting 193/2...

    Chahar vs Ashwin key battle in MI-DC clash (Lead Preview: Match...