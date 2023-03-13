Former Australia cricketer Mel Jones said Mumbai Indians’ convincing eight-wicket win over UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) sent out a statement to other teams that they possess the ability to win from any position.

In Sunday’s match, uncapped left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque was the star with the ball yet again, picking 3/33 to restrict UP Warriorz to a below par 159/6. Mumbai were then challenged as they lost their openers early and suffered a slight stutter in the middle overs.

But captain Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front to score her second fifty in the tournament, through an unbeaten 53, and got support from 45 not out by Nat Sciver-Brunt to lead Mumbai to their fourth straight win of the competition.

“They have done it in a way again to say to the competition that yes, we can win big by leading from the front and yes we can win big with 15 balls to spare when challenged as well. I think this was the first time where a team had put them against the wall a little bit.”

“I mean, it was the strangest of games. They had a little bit of everything like some moments I’ve never seen before. Speaking of the partnership, they are the two most experienced players going around the circuit. It’s slightly different in the way they go about things, they complement each other really well,” Jones was quoted as saying by Sports18 and JioCinema after the match ended.

Harmanpreet, who won the Player of the Match award, picked Saika’s performance as the turning point of the match. She got both Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath out in the space of three deliveries for 58 and 50 respectively, derailing UP’s charge of getting a big total.

“Saika’s over was the turning point. She has been the one taking responsibility. Very happy with the performance. I can’t be thankful enough, the way we are playing and we are gelling together. This is the best tournament so far.”

Speaking about her match-winning partnership with Harmanpreet, Nat said, “It was brilliant. I thought I should be hitting more boundaries and she just hit four boundaries in an over. That just put a nail in the chase.”

Firmly on top of the points table, Mumbai Indians will take on Gujarat Giants next in WPL 2023 on Tuesday at Brabourne Stadium.

20230313-130603