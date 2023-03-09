SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians thrash Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets for third consecutive win

Mumbai Indians produced a clinical performance to thrash Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the seventh match of the Women’s Premier League 2023 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, here on Thursday.

This was Mumbai’s third consecutive victory in the league and they are at the top of the table with six points. On the other hand, Delhi suffered their first loss and are at the second position with four points.

Riding on brilliant bowling performances from Issy Wong (3/10), Saika Ishaque (3/13) and Hayley Matthews (3/19), Mumbai Indians bowled out Delhi Capitals for 105 in 18 overs.

Issy, Saika and Hayley kept picking crucial wickets for Mumbai at regular intervals as only two Delhi batters Meg Lanning (43 off 41) and Jemimah Rodrigues (25 off 18) showed some fight.

In reply, opener Yastika Bhatia played a fine knock (41 off 32) for Mumbai Indians before getting out in the 9th over. Thereafter, Delhi Capitals removed another opener Hayley Matthews (32 of 31) in the 12th over but it was not enough as Nat Sciver-Brunt (23 not out off 19) and Harmanpreet Kaur (11 off 8) played some adventurous shots to keep the score-board moving.

Nat Sciver and Harmanpreet stitched a quickfire stand of 32 runs for the third wicket as Mumbai Indians chased down the target in 15 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 105-all out in 18 overs (Meg Lanning 43, Jemimah Rodrigues 25; Issy Wong 3/10, Saika Ishaque 3/13 and Hayley Matthews 3/19) lost to Mumbai Indians (Yastika Bhatia 41, Hayley Matthews 32; Tara Norris 1/4 ) by 8 wickets.

