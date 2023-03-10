Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bat first against UP Warriorz in a Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 match at the Brabourne Stadium, here on Friday.

RCB, who have lost three consecutive matches so far in the tournament, made three changes in their playing XI for this crucial game.

“Would like to bat first. Looks like a good wicket. We’ve seen in the tournament a good total on the board helps. As a bowling unit, we had a word about bowling plans with regard to the short boundaries. Not the way we wanted to start, but it’s a long tournament, we want to keep our heads high,” said Mandhana at the toss.

On the other hand, Alyssa Healy led UP Warriorz also made one change as Grace Harris came in place of Shabnim Ismail for this game.

“Pretty sure we wanted to bat first. But we get to bowl first. Hopefully we’ll restrict them to something we can chase. Pitch is not going to change too much. Shabnim Ismail misses out, Grace Harris is back in, much to everyone’s delight. You look at the other night, we lost by 40, but if someone was there with Tahlia, we could’ve got closer,” said Healy.

Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur Singh

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

