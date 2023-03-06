Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and elected to bat first against Mumbai Indians in the fourth match of the Womens Premier League at Brabourne Stadium on Monday.

After winning the toss, Smriti said spin all-rounder Shreyanka Patil replaces Asha Shobana in their playing eleven after their 60-run loss to Delhi Capitals at the same venue on Sunday.

“It looks like a good wicket to bat on. We had a chat and we want to stick to basics first instead of trying to post a big total. One of the top four must bat long to take the game to 170+ total.”

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said her team is unchanged from the 143-run win over Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener.

“Smriti is a little luckier than me (with the toss). We wanted to bowl first anyway. In T20, we need several bowling options and have confidence in our bowling unit.”

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita and Saika Ishaque

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose, Megan Schutt and Renuka Thakur Singh

