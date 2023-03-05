INDIASPORTS

WPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss, elect to bowl first against Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and elected to bowl first against Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals in the second match of Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at Brabourne Stadium, here on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Smriti said she elected to field first as there’s some grass on the fresh wicket and wanted to make use of the conditions first.

“We’ve got some quality seamers. Four overseas players are Perry, Schutt, Sophie and Heather Knight. This is a great platform, we were waiting for it and this is a chance to showcase our talent,” she said.

“This is a huge thing for all women’s cricketers now and women’s cricketers yet to come. We represent all of the current players and all of the future players. We’ve had a quick turnaround; the team is looking in good stead and the management has been amazing as well,” she added.

Delhi will be fielding five foreigners as they have included USA left-arm pacer Tara Norris, the lone Associate Nations player in the WPL. Meg said she was not sad over batting first.

“The pitch looks good, even the covering of grass. We’ve three quicks and three spinners, so many all-rounders in women’s cricket at the moment. We’ve practiced well, everyone are in the same boat and we’re looking forward to the game,” Schutt said.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (captain), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniyaa Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Tara Norris

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose, Megan Schutt and Renuka Thakur Singh

