WPL 2023: Shafali set the tone for us and Tara was excellent against RCB, says Delhi Capitals’ captain Meg Lanning

The Delhi Capitals got off to a dream start in the Women’s Premier League as they registered a 60-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium, here.

Captain Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma produced a fantastic opening stand of 162 runs to help their team post a total of 223/2. And fast bowler Tara Norris put her hand up in the bowling department as DC restricted RCB to 163/8 in their 20 overs.

Speaking about their victory, the Skipper Lanning said, “It was a great start for us. It was good fun to bat with Shafali. She set the tone for the team. Everyone was excellent on the field as well. I also thought Tara was excellent. She bowled on the stumps and was very effective.”

Norris, who returned with figures of 5/29, expressed, “Meg and Shafali batted really well. It definitely helped to have runs on the board. I tried to bowl on the stumps as much as I could. I was pretty nervous as we were playing on a high-scoring pitch. I just tried to keep it as simple as possible.”

The American speedster has also been entertained with a famous Punjabi song in the DC camp, “There’s a song called Tunak Tunak. The song has my name in it and it’s a very nice song (laughs). It’s been fantastic to be in India. The girls have been amazing. I am just trying to take it all in.”

The Delhi Capitals will take on the UP Warriorz in their next game at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. When asked about their next challenge, Captain Lanning said, “It’ll be a great game. All the teams have amazing players. We don’t have much time before our next game. But, it’s great that the games are rolling in quickly because we want to be playing.”

