Veteran India batter Punam Raut credited the Gujarat Giants’ mental fortitude for making a comeback in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) through an 11-run win over Delhi Capitals, in what was only their second win of the competition.

Pushed into batting first at Brabourne Stadium, Laura Wolvaardt and Ashleigh Gardner slammed 57 and 51 not out while being involved in a crucial 81-run partnership off 53 balls for the third wicket as Gujarat made 147/4.

Giants’ leading bowlers chipped in with a disciplined show, with Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar and Ashleigh returning with two wickets each while captain Sneh Rana and Harleen Deol took a wicket apiece as Delhi were bowled out for 136 all out in 18.4 overs.

“It feels good when your team is struggling and you can lead it with a good performance and deliver on expectations. Making a comeback is a big thing in any sport. They are mentally strong and know how to come into big games and bowl or bat in that situation with their experience. Today, that came into good use and the Giants have to be extremely pleased,” Punam was quoted as saying by broadcasters Sports18 and JioCinema.

The veteran right-handed batter also spoke about Sneh taking the wicket of Orange Cap-holder and Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning through lbw in the sixth over and the general composure of the Giants’ bowlers to successfully defend their total.

“Definitely, the wicket was really big. This is what we want from Sneh Rana when she comes on. I have said before that whenever she has to defend a total, her bowlers hold their ground. A lot of these players are from Railways, so I see that they remain extra confident while defending,” she added.

After Friday’s break, WPL will return with a doubleheader on Saturday. Mumbai Indians will take on UP Warriorz on Saturday at 3:30 pm while Gujarat Giants will face Royal Challengers Bangalore at 7:30 pm.

