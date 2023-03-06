Former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha was left impressed with Grace Harris’ power-packed batting in giving UP Warriorz a thrilling win over Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), saying there was grace in the Australian batter’s performance at DY Patil Stadium.

Chasing 170, the Warriorz were struggling at 105/7 in the 16th over. However, Grace notched up a brilliant 26-ball 59 not out, hitting seven fours and three sixes, to register their first win, and the tournament’s first successful chase.

Grace was ably supported by India batter Kiran Navgire who scored 53 off 43 balls, including five fours and two sixes and England’s left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone who remained unbeaten, with a quickfire 22 off 12 balls.

“There was grace in her batting. Full points to her for the way she analysed the situation. She knew there was dew at play and it wouldn’t be easy for the bowlers to consistently hit the right lengths and the batters could take advantage of that,” said Ojha, a WPL expert on Sports18 and JioCinema, in his post-match analysis.

In the post-match presentation ceremony, UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy spoke highly of her compatriot Grace.

“Grace is grace. I think that is the only way you can describe her. She has genuinely got the belief in her ability to strike the ball like the way she did tonight. She showed India and the world on exactly what she can do and got us from a position of nowhere near winning the game to getting us over the line.”

Ojha also praised India’s off-spin all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who had a good day with the ball, and returned with figures of 2-27.

“Deepti Sharma has an amazing track record with over 200 wickets in T20 cricket. She is an experienced campaigner with both bat and ball. It wasn’t a great day with the bat but whenever any captain hands over the ball to her, they expect her to deliver a breakthrough and she does that.”

UP Warriorz’s next match in the WPL will be against Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday.

