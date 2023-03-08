UP Warriorz on Wednesday drafted in uncapped Indian batter Shivali Shinde for rest of their campaign in the inaugural edition of Womens Premier League (WPL) as a replacement for wicketkeeper-batter Laxmi Yadav, who sustained an injury during training.

Laxmi, hailing from Ghaziabad, was bought by the side at a base price of INR 10 lakhs.

“Unfortunately, I had to return home with an injury. Obviously it is not ideal because we have been waiting for this opportunity for a long time and when the opportunity came, I got injured. But we should not lose hope due to injury.”

All the time I spent with the team in the camp was memorable. Everyone was very positive. The environment was very uplifting. It did not feel like this was my first tournament of this magnitude and there was no nervousness either. I was enjoying every moment. I learnt a lot from the camp and everyone was very supportive,” she said in a video posted by the franchise on their social media accounts.

The 26-year old Shivali, who hails from Maharashtra, joined the UP Warriorz squad in Mumbai on the occasion of International Women’s Day. She has played for the state side, apart from turning out for the India-A side in the Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy.

Shivali, an opening batter from Kolhapur, and is considered to be one the players to watch out for in the domestic circuit. She is also known to be a quick scorer, who can help set the tone for the innings for her side.

“Playing in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League for the UP Warriorz is a moment of immense pride for me. And my family is delighted that I have received this opportunity.

I am looking forward to this stint and hope to pick up the tricks of the trade from some of the best cricketers in the business. Experiencing the electric atmosphere in the stadiums is something I am definitely looking forward to and I hope to be able to contribute in a substantial manner for the UP Warriorz,” she said in a media release issued by the franchise.

UP Warriorz began their 2023 WPL campaign with a hard-fought three-wicket win against the Gujarat Giants, before losing to the Delhi Capitals by 42 runs. Both games were played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Their next match will be against the Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 10 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy (Captain), Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma (vice-captain), Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Simran Shaikh, Shivali Shinde

