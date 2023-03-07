UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals in a Women’s Premier League 2023 (WPL) match at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, here on Tuesday.

UP Warriorz made one change in their playing XI as Shabnim Ismail came in place of Grace Harris, who produced a match-winning performance in the last game.

“We are going to have a bowl. A little bit of green which is rare in India. We have made a large call, Grace Harris sits out and Ismail comes in. We have made an impact call and hopefully, Ismail does that tonight. We have some talented local Indian players and that is a benefit. The belief within the group is there and it will be tested tonight against a good Delhi side,” said Healy at the toss.

On the other hand, Meg Lanning led Delhi Capitals didn’t make any change.

“I don’t really care what we would do first. The wicket looks really good and will be the same throughout. We are going with the same team. Hopefully more of the same, but it is a new day and we have to start well. It is going to be a good challenge for us,” said Lanning.

Playing XI:

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

