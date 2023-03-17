With the business end of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) starting with a doubleheader on Saturday, four teams barring an unbeaten Mumbai Indians, are fighting for two spots in the playoffs.

Mumbai will face UP Warriorz in the afternoon game on Saturday. Warriorz, led by Alyssa Healy, are currently in third place on the points table with four points from five matches, with their two losses coming through the unsuccessful defence of 135 and 159 against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai.

But former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad feels Warriorz still have it in them to join Mumbai in the title clash on March 26 at the Brabourne Stadium, citing their strong spin attack.

For the Warriorz, the left-arm spin of Sophie Ecclestone and off-spin of Deepti Sharma has fetched 16 wickets overall, though they would like for some more contribution from other spinners, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Devika Vaidya and part-timer Grace Harris.

“For some reason, I feel it can be UP Warriorz because they have got a good spin attack. Now with the second leg of the tournament, there is a bit of a turn. Like yesterday, there was some turn, and no one had thought that Gujarat Giants would defend such a small total of 147 against a strong batting line-up like Delhi Capitals, who had Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen.”

“A team having a good spin attack will probably have the chance and this is why I feel UP Warriorz can join Mumbai in the final, though I could be wrong,” said Prasad while replying to a question from IANS in a select virtual interaction facilitated by Sports18 and JioCinema.

Mumbai, on the other hand, have registered five wins on the trot and with them already in the playoffs as well as possible direct entry into the final, Prasad thinks a small break between their last league game and the title clash could hamper their winning momentum.

“That’s what the format is all about. Everyone had the equal opportunity to pick sides and did their homework to get a combination. When this tournament began, every team was equally balanced and there was no one favourite team.”

“As of now, Mumbai Indians are running away, being the table-toppers and far ahead of other teams. We talk about momentum in T20s, and that’s what exactly has happened with Mumbai Indians. When they won their first game, they gained momentum from there and have continued with it so far.”

“My only concern with Mumbai Indians is that though they will be table-toppers and will be playing the final. Before that, they have a break of 4-5 days. There I feel they might lose the momentum.”

“For the second and third teams, who might fight it out for a place in the final through the eliminator, they might have a better chance of winning the tournament because they are playing and rhythm will be set. They will be in touch with the game too.”

Prasad also touched upon the scheduling of WPL games, where some teams had no break between matches. “But this tournament has been very harsh on the players as they are playing almost every day. Some teams have played twice in under 24 hours, like playing at 7.30 pm and finishing by 10.30 pm.”

“Then again, they are playing at 7.30 pm in the evening on the very next day, which is not even 24 hours. It is very tough on players, but I don’t think there’s anything to complain about as it’s a great format, platform which they would be enjoying and start to enjoy the pressure that comes along with it.”

