Against Mumbai Indians, fast bowling all-rounder Marizanne Kapp produced yet another economical spell to set the base for a dominating nine-wicket victory for Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

On a slow pitch which had some help for the fast bowlers, Marizanne got some swing to keep things tight in Power-play, including dismissing Yastika Bhatia and Nat Sciver-Brunt on consecutive deliveries to finish with 2-13 in four overs, which fetched her player of the match award.

But the South African felt the bowling group deserved the award. “To be honest, the whole bowling group deserves this (player of the match) award. Everyone bowled well today. On this wicket, every time we win the toss I want to bowl first because the ball does quite a bit. Just happy with the win and the performance,” she said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

After bowlers kept Mumbai to 109/8, powerful 30s from Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma and Alice Capsey helped Delhi complete the chase in just nine overs. Finishing the chase off early has propelled Delhi to now be top of the points table and go past Mumbai in terms of net run rate.

“I think the more I play, the more I read the wicket and my bowling gets better. The catches this team has been taking have been amazing. Been a while since I’ve seen a performance like this, and the team has been working really hard and well together,” added Marizanne.

Another vital member of Delhi’s victory was England all-rounder Alice Capsey, who hit 38 not out off just 17 balls, including five monstrous sixes off spinners Hayley Matthews and Saika Ishaque.

“Delighted with the win, delighted to get home early. When we were fielding, bowled good lines and length to restrict them on a good wicket. When I went out there, the ball wasn’t doing well. Was just about hitting through the line and hitting straight.”

“We want to play the same brand of cricket whether we’re chasing 110 or 200. Shafali sets the tone for people like me coming after. We both hit different parts of the ground. Having chats with her is great. No one better than hear to learn from when it comes to striking the ball,” she said.

Delhi Capitals will face third-ranked UP Warriorz in their final league match on Tuesday evening.

