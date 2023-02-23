SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

WPL: Buying Harmanpreet Kaur was a steal for Mumbai Indians, says Aakash Chopra

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes Mumbai Indians buying India captain Harmanpreet Kaur for INR 1.8 crores during the player auction earlier this month was a steal for them, considering the sides penchant of investing in top-notch leaders. 

“One of Mumbai Indians’ top success mantras has been investing in a top-quality captain. When we look at the men’s team, they have always invested in captains and when they brought in Rohit Sharma, he was expected to lead the MI side and the rest is history. They have had some wonderful campaigns and won five IPL titles.”

Similarly, when I look at the women’s team, they want to follow the same philosophy — they want the best captain. In women’s cricket, who is the best captain right now? It’s Harmanpreet Kaur. Other players have the potential to be good future captains, but at this point in time, it is Harmanpreet Kaur. Eventually they bought her, and according to me, it is a steal,” said Chopra on the JioCinema’s daily sports show ‘#AAKASHVANI’.

The inaugural edition of the WPL will be played from March 4 to 26 in Mumbai at the Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium. Mumbai will kick off the tournament when they face Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on March 4.

Chopra also pointed out that Mumbai don’t have a plethora of Indian spinners in their squad.

“That’s the only thing going against them. Lots of other things are fine. Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Devika Vaidya, and Poonam Yadav are among the Indian spinners who are now available, but no one from this group is on the team. So here is probably where their scouting has been tested,” he said.

“So this will be an interesting aspect for the franchise. The team should do well, but not without the lack of obvious challenges. Maybe Hayley Matthews and Tryon might get a little pressure, but we shall find out,” he added.

