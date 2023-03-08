SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

WPL: Enjoyed batting with Jemimah Rodrigues against UP Warriorz, says Delhi Capitals’ Jess Jonassen

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi Capitals continued their brilliant run in the Women’s Premier League as they registered a 42-run victory over UP Warriorz at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

All-rounder Jess Jonassen first played an unbeaten innings of 42 runs off 20 balls to help DC post 211/4 in their 20 overs. And then the Australian picked up figures of 3/43 as the Delhi Capitals restricted the UP Warriorz to 169/5.

Speaking about her Player of the Match performance, Jonassen said, “I was really nervous before going to bat. It’s been a while since I’ve spent some time in the middle. It was great batting with Jemimah. She’s so enthusiastic and encouraging. I was struggling a little bit and the strategic timeout came at the right time. I then reminded myself what I needed to do on that wicket.”

The Australian also said that the players in the Delhi Capitals camp have gelled together nicely, “I felt like I had already played with everyone before when we played our first game against RCB. We’ve got some incredible international experience. Our side is incredibly strong and everyone has gelled together nicely. There’s a lot of laughter and a bit of banter. It’s really nice to be a part of this setup and learn from different people.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals’ all-rounder Radha Yadav, who took a terrific catch to dismiss Deepti Sharma, said, “I thought the catch was easy for me. I don’t know how it looked from the outside. We are backing each other and communicating well within the group. The players understand each other well and we are enjoying this tournament.”

The Delhi Capitals are set to go up against Mumbai Indians in their next match at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Speaking about the same, Yadav said, “We have a great skill set as a team and we have to continue to keep things simple. We must ensure to do the small things correctly and convert the half chances.”

The match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday.

20230308-143005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fourth Test: Rohit Sharma’s gritty ton puts India ahead (Ld)

    3rd ODI: India win toss, opt to bowl against South Africa

    Yuvraj Singh named brand ambassador of T20 World Cup for the...

    ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 sees massive jump in prize...