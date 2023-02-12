On the eve of the inaugural Womens Premier League (WPL) player auction, Delhi Capitals’ head coach Jonathan Batty stated that the team is really excited about the auction proceedings and are using the knowledge of people in the franchise, who know the workings of such events.

A total of 1525 players registered for the inaugural WPL Player Auction, before the final list was pruned to 409 players. 246 cricketers in the list are Indians and 163 are overseas players of which 8 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 202, while the uncapped players are 199.

“We are very excited about the WPL Auction. We have worked on our strategy for the Auction. We have a lot of people in the Delhi Capitals staff, who have worked on numerous IPL Auctions. We are using their knowledge,” Batty was quoted as saying in a media release.

Batty also believes the Indian domestic players can utilize the WPL as a platform to showcase their skills.

“The Delhi Capitals have a rich history in the IPL. It’s been outstanding to work with the franchise. We are very lucky to have a high number of talented players in India. There are standout international players, but there is endless talent in the Indian domestic circuit. And they can showcase their skills in the WPL,” he said.

Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach Hemlata Kala said the support staff had meetings on the likely players meeting their team combinations worth eyeing in the player auction. A maximum of 90 slots are available with the five teams, with 30 being slotted for overseas players.

“It’s been great to work with the coaching staff. We have carried out meetings about the kind of team combinations we should put together and the players we want to target during the Auction,” she said.

Hemlata added that the WPL will definitely have an impact on the upcoming women’s cricketers in the country.

“The cricketers can utilize the Women’s Premier League as a platform to catch the attention of the Indian team selectors,” she said.

The WPL will also give a boost to the cricketers’ earnings. The league will definitely have an impact on the upcoming women’s cricketers. They’ll also get more opportunities to play the game,” she added.

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League, comprising 22 matches, will be held in Brabourne Stadium & D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai from March 4-26, 2023.

20230212-212002