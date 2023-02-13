SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

WPL Player Auction: Delhi sign Jemimah, Shafali, Meg Lanning; Bangalore add Renuka, Lucknow get Deepti

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Capitals didn’t sign a single player despite being in contention in the first two marquee sets of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) player auction in Mumbai on Monday.

But in set three, they got their first three signing in top-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues (INR 2.2 crore), who led India’s chase of 150 against Pakistan in Women’s T20 World Cup, followed by India’s U19 Women’s T20 World Cup winning captain Shafali Verma (INR 2 crores) and Australia’s multiple World Cups winning skipper Meg Lanning (INR 1.1 crores).

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma, in sparkling form, was sold to UP Warriorz for INR 2.6 crores while pacer Renuka Thakur was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for INR 1.5 crores. England vice-captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, winner of the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year 2022 award, was sold to MI for INR 3.2 crores.

Warriorz also added Australia’s pace allrounder Tahlia McGrath for INR 1.4 crores and South Africa fast bowler Shabnim Ismail for INR 1 crore. MI also got in New Zealand’s leg-spin all-rounder Amelia Kerr for INR 1 crore. Gujarat Giants bolstered their batting stocks by getting in Australia’s Beth Mooney and England’s Sophia Dunkley for INR 2 crores and INR 60 lakhs.

20230213-170004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ICC, UNICEF call for gender equity on eve of Women’s T20...

    Mushfiqur’s return a huge boost for B’desh ahead T20I series vs...

    Asia Cup 2022: It’s a balanced environment, whether we win or...

    3rd Test, Day 3: India bundle out South Africa for 197,...