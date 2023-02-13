In the first round of the accelerated auction in the Womens Premier League (WPL) Player Auction in Mumbai on Monday, many Indian players, capped as well as uncapped, found teams. Teams have to now choose a maximum of seven players each for the next round of accelerated auction.

Lower-order power-hitter Kiran Navgire was the first pick in the accelerated auction, with UP Warriorz taking her in for INR 30 lakh. Top-order batter Sabbhineni Meghana was snapped up for INR 30 lakh by Gujarat Giants.

There was considerable interest for Australian players. Australian all-rounder Erin Burns was roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 30 lakh. Pace all-rounder Heather Graham was snapped by Mumbai Indians for INR 30 lakh.

RCB, Warriors, and Delhi Capitals were in a three-way battle for Grace Harris. But it was the Warriorz who got Grace for INR 75 lakh. Leg spinner Georgia Wareham brought interest from RCB and Gujarat Giants, followed by the latter getting her in for INR 75 lakh.

Mumbai was involved in a tussle with Delhi for England all-rounder Alice Capsey, and the national capital-based side got her in for INR 75 lakh. Mumbai then got another England played, tearaway pacer Issy Wong for INR 30 lakhs while Lucknow got her country-mate Lauren Bell for INR 30 lakh. Delhi then got USA bowler Tara Norris for INR 10 lakh and got the better of RCB to get Australia all-rounder Laura Harris for INR 45 lakh.

Pacer Mansi Joshi, all-rounder Dayalan Hemalatha and left-arm pacer Monica Patel were roped in by Gujarat Giants for INR 30 lakh each. Delhi and Warriorz were in a tight tussle to get services of Devika Vaidya. Eventually, Lucknow got her in for INR 1.4 crore.

Delhi tried to get all-rounder Amanjot Kaur, but Mumbai won the bid with INR 50 lakh. Mumbai then got Bengal player Dhara Gujjar for INR 10 lakh while Delhi got Rajasthan top-order batter Jasia Akhter for INR 20 lakh.

RCB got Disha Kasat and Indrani Roy for INR 10 lakh each while wicketkeeper Laxmi Yadav was snapped by Warriorz for the same amount. Delhi and RCB were in a tussle for Kerala all-rounder Minnu Mani, where the former got her services for INR 30 lakh.

RCB then got off-spinner Shreyanka Patil for INR 10 lakh while Tanuja Kanwer was acquired by Gujarat for INR 50 lakh. Mumbai got Saika Ishaque for INR 10 lakh while RCB got Asha Shobana for the same amount and Kanika Ahuja for INR 35 lakh.

20230213-203802