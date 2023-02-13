In the final stages of the accelerated round, overseas as well as Indian players, majorly domestic players found teams as the first-ever Womens Premier League (WPL) auction came to a close at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai on Monday.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews was snapped by Mumbai Indians for INR 40 lakhs, with the side taking in South Africa all-rounder Chloe Tryon for INR 30 lakhs. England skipper Heather Knight was acquired by RCB for INR 40 lakhs, who also got South Africa’s all-rounder Dane van Niekerk for INR 30 lakhs and spinner Preeti Bose for the same amount.

India wicket keeper-batter Taniyaa Bhatia was snapped by Delhi Capitals for INR 30 lakhs, while her country mate and fellow keeper Sushma Verma was roped in by Gujarat Giants for INR 60 lakhs. Gujarat then got young seam-bowling all-rounder Hurley Gala for INR 10 lakhs.

Delhi got in India leg-spinner Poonam Yadav for INR 30 lakhs, batter Sneha Deepthi as well as fast-bowling all-rounder Arundhati Reddy for the same amount each. They also got uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Aparna Mondal for INR 10 lakhs and Australia’s left-arm spin all-rounder Jess Jonassen for INR 50 lakhs.

UP Warriorz got batter Simran Sheikh for INR 10 lakhs, while all-rounder Ashwani Kumari was snapped up by Gujarat for INR 35 lakhs. Mumbai were quick in acquiring all-rounder Humairaa Kazi for INR 10 lakhs while RCB got all-rounder Poonam Khemnar for the same amount and fast bowler Komal Zanzad for INR 25 lakhs. Gujarat snapped spinner Parunika Sisodia for INR 10 lakhs while Mumbai got Priyanka Bala for INR 20 lakhs.

In the final accelerated round, Australia pacer Megan Schutt was snapped by RCB for INR 40 lakhs. Gujarat picked India U19 fast bowler Shabnam Shakil for INR 10 lakhs while her team-mate, left-arm spinner Sonam Yadav was taken by Mumbai for the same amount.

Mumbai would also take Jintimani Kalita and Neelam Bisht for INR 10 lakhs each while RCB ended the auction by acquiring Sahana Pawar for the same amount.

20230213-205603