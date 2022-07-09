The Army on Saturday organised a wreath laying ceremony for Naik Jasvir Singh, who was killed while fighting infiltrating terrorists, officials said here.

“In a solemn ceremony Lt Gen ADS Aujla, GOC Chinar Corps laid wreath on behalf of all ranks at the Chinar War Memorial on July 9. The mortal remains of the Braveheart is being sent for last rites to his native place and will be laid to rest with full Military Honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and wellbeing. The people of J&K join the Nation in paying homage to this brave son of India,” the Army said.

The 38-year-old braveheart was a resident of Sai Khurd, Sai Kalan, RS Pura, Jammu, J&K and is survived by his wife and two young children.

Based on credible inputs regarding movement of terrorists from PoJK to attempt infiltration, an ambush was laid near Garang Nar in the intervening night of July 7 and July 8, the Army said.

“The ambush party tracked the terrorists through night vision devices and tracked them while they entered the killing zone. Firefight ensued at about 01.15 a.m. Two terrorists were likely hit by own fire. Body of one was seen and was recovered at first light of July 8, 2022. The second terrorist’s body was not located and it appears that he has likely run back across the LoC. On search of the area, one AK series rifle, four pistols four grenades and a large quantity of ammunition were recovered from the encounter site,” it said.

Naik Jasvir Singh, part of the ambush party, sustained multiple gun shot wounds during the fire fight and was evacuated to a Military Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

