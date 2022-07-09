India’s Olympic Games bronze-medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia has got his visa for travel to the United States to train ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports was assisted by the cooperative attitude of the Ministry of External Affairs and the British High Commission, who helped Bajrang obtain his UK visa, said Sports Authority of India (SAI) in a statement on Saturday.

Bajrang as well as wrestler Deepak Punia will leave for the US on July 10. They will train at the Michigan University until July 30, following which both will leave for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Union Sports Ministry’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has facilitated the exposure trip.

“The training stint in the US will be helpful for preparation for the Commonwealth Games and upcoming major competitions like the Wrestling World Championship, scheduled for September in Belgrade,” said SAI.

Bajrang is also the winner of the Commonwealth Games gold and silver medals. He also won gold in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

The Sports Ministry has earlier also been assisted with the cooperative attitude of the MEA and the British High Commission in seeking priority visas for international exposure trips taken by athletes and support staff in other sports.

20220709-140004