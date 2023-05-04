INDIASPORTS

Wrestler Geeta Phogat, husband detained at Delhi’s Singhu border

Wrestler Geeta Phogat, who won India’s first ever gold medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games in 2010, was taken into police custody at Singhu border, as per Delhi Police sources.

She, along with her husband Pawan Saroha, were on way to Jantar Mantar to join the grapplers who have levelled sexual harassment charges against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Saran Singh and have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding his arrest as well as ouster from the WFI post.

“Me and my husband Pawan Saroha have been arrested by the Delhi Police,” Phogat said in a tweet.

According to sources, she, along with Saroha, who represented India at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and won the bronze medal, were taken to Bawana police station after being detained.

More details are awaited.

