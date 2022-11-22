INDIASPORTS

Wrestler Jitender wins Mahant Shravan Kumar memorial tournament in Delhi, Bajrang enjoys bouts

Indian wrestler Jitender beat Lovpreet to win inaugural Mahant Shravan Kumar memorial tournament here on Tuesday.

The grappler bagged Rs2.5 lakh as a prize money.

Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and renowned singer Hansraj Raghuvanshi gave away the awards. A total of 100 bouts took place and the winners were awarded prize money according to their respective weight categories.

The main fight of the day was between Jitender and Lovpreet. Number of people turned up to witness the mud wrestling at the Narsingh Hanuman Mandir, Cycle Market in Chandani Chowk, said the organiser of the tournament, Mahant Gaurav Sharma, who is also a World Champion powerlifter.

Bajrang praised the tournament and said that such tournaments helps in encouraging the sport.

“Wrestling is gainig popularity and mud wrestling is our ancient sport. I am happy for the tournament and hopefully more grapllers will turn up next time. I enjoyed all the bouts,” he said.

