Sumit Malik, India’s Olympic-bound freestyle wrestler in men’s 125 kg, has failed in-competition dope test for stimulants conducted by United World Wrestling (UWW) at World Olympic qualifiers held in Sofia, Bulgaria in May.

“Since Malik has tested positive for stimulants, including methylhexanamine, he wouldn’t face provisional suspension from competitions, but the development could affect his chances to compete at next month’s Olympic Games in Japan,” a source told IANS.

As per rules, Malik’s urine sample was divided into A and B. While his A sample tested positive, his B sample would be tested next week at the same World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited laboratory where the A sample was tested.

The heavyweight wrestler, who is based in Delhi, had won an Olympic quota place at the World Olympic qualifiers in Sofia by entering the final of men’s 125 kg freestyle event. It was the last chance for wrestlers to make cut for the Olympics.

As per UWW rules, the finalists in each weight category of the World Olympic qualifiers in Sofia were eligible to win quota places for Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian wrestler had defeated Jose Daniel Diaz of Venezuela 5-0 to set up a title clash with Russia’s Sergei Kozyrev. But he withdrew from the final due to an injury and got silver medal.

Malik is the fourth Indian freestyle wrestler to win Olympic quota place in men’s category.

Ravi Dahiya (57 kg), Bajrang Punia (65 kg) and Deepak Punia (86 kg) are the other three wrestlers to win tickets to Japan in 2019 Olympic qualification cycle.

With just 49 days to go for Tokyo Olympic Games, Malik failing a dope test could dampen the spirit of Indian wrestling team.

Last month, Malik was also included in the sports ministry’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

“Since Malik has failed dope test, he wouldn’t be entitled for a monthly pocket allowance of Rs 50,000 now,” said a coach.

–IANS

nns/kh