A petition has been filed before the Delhi High Court by deceased wrestler Sagar Dhankar’s father seeking transfer of the murder case of his son to a fast-track court for time-bound disposal.

The matter has been listed for the purpose of admission or denial of witnesses and evidence on January 21, 2023.

Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar, along with others, is accused of allegedly assaulting former junior national wrestling champion Dhankar, a resident of Haryana’s Rohtak, and his friends in the parking lot of the city’s Chhatrasal stadium, on May 4, 2021 over an alleged property dispute.

Dhankar had succumbed to injuries and according to the post-mortem report, he died due to cerebral damage resulting from blunt object impact.

In its petition moved through advocate Joginder Tuli, Dhankar’s father Ashok, had expressed apprehension about winning over the witnesses due to influence of the accused, including Sushil Kumar.

“The accused are well connected and influential. Sushil Kumar, the main conspirator is a world-famous celebrity and Olympian. Some of them even belongs to the notorious Kala Asodha Gang. The trial is yet to reach the stage of prosecution evidence after a period of 1 year and 5 months of the filing of charge sheet,” the petition read.

In October this year, a Delhi court had framed charges against Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and 17 others, setting the stage for their trial.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand framed charges against Kumar and other accused under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy.

