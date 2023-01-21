INDIASPORTS

Wrestlers are scared, feel cheated, may re-start protest on Sunday, claim sources

Unhappy with the outcome of the meeting between Sports minister Anurag Thakur and their leaders, the protesting wrestlers, IANS has learnt, can re-start their agitation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday.

Sources close to the wrestlers told IANS, that the grapplers are feeling “cheated” and could resume their protest till Brij Bhushan is sacked. They are also unhappy that the national trials are continuing in Lucknow without them.

“Wrestlers are not at all happy. They feel they were fooled by the ministry. When they saw the news in the morning that the competition is on and Brij Bhushan is relaxed and enjoying bouts as president, (they think) nothing changed, so they are planning to restart their protest on Sunday or Monday,” the sources said.

“Some wrestlers are so scared that they are thinking of leaving India and going abroad,” the sources added.

