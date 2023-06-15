INDIA

Wrestlers case: Delhi Police likely to file charge sheet in court today

The Delhi Police are likely to submit its charge sheet in the wrestlers’ case in Rouse Avenue court on Thursday, sources said.

The sources said that the charge sheet contains statements of over 150 witnesses, but they also claimed that the charge sheet was ‘weak’.

In April, Delhi Police registered two separate FIRs against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh based on sexual harassment allegations.

The first FIR pertains to the accusations made by a minor and has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning the act of outraging modesty.

The second FIR focuses on comprehensive investigations into the complaints made by adult complainants and involves relevant sections of the IPC related to outraging of modesty.

