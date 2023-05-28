INDIA

Wrestlers’ detention: Student outfits block Janpath road

To protest the police assault and detention of wrestlers who were marching towards Parliament for the Mahila Panchayat, a number of people, including representatives from student organisations such as AISA, AIPWA, and RYA, have obstructed the Janpath road in Delhi.

“Condemning the brutal police attack and detention of wrestlers marching towards Parliament for the Mahila Panchayat, hundreds of people, including members from AISA, AIPWA and RYA have blocked the road at Janpath,” All India Students Association (AISA) wrote on its Twitter handle.

The students also claimed that the police have imposed section 144 in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus and did not let them go to join the wrestlers protesting at the Jantar Mantar.

However, police are yet to react to the students’ claims.

Delhi Police detained all protesting wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik along with their supporters and further removed the tents installed at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

Earlier, protesting wrestlers along with their supporters jumped over the police barricades and tried to march towards the newly constructed Parliament building. However, they were stopped by the police, deployed in large numbers.

