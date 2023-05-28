INDIA

Wrestlers’ march: Security beefed up in Gurugram

In view of protesting wrestlers’ march towards the new Parliament House, the Gurugram Police on Sunday beefed up security on the borders connecting the national capital.

The protesting wrestlers said that they have decided to hold a women’s panchayat in front of the new Parliament building on Sunday.

Following this, Gurugram Police have put up barricades at Delhi-Gurugram border on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, Kapashera border and in the Palam Vihar area as Khap Panchayat leaders, members of Samyukta Kisan Morcha and farmers are also likely to join the protesting wrestlers’ march.

On Sunday morning, movements of vehicles were slow as police were allowing vehicles to go after checking which led to traffic snarls for a few kilometres on the Expressway.

“The Gurugram Police are already on high alert amid protests. The strength of the personnel has already been increased at all the connecting borders of the district. The extra force has been reserved to face any untoward situations on the border locations, he said.

Police have intensified checking across the city and are keeping a close watch to prevent any law and order situation,” Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime) said.

Meanwhile, a group of farmers including women going from Gurugram to Jantar Mantar have been detained at HUDA City Center Metro Station and kept at Sector 29 police station.

“The government is scared of the wrestlers’ movement and wants to halt the movement by adopting a dictatorial attitude. The borders around Delhi have been sealed. Farmers and women are being arrested without any reason,” Chaudhary Santokh Singh, President of Samyukta Kisan Morcha Gurugram said.

