Wrestlers’ protest: Delhi Mayor denies police request to turn school into temporary jail

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi denied the police request seeking to turn primary school in Delhi’s Khanjawala into a temporary jail in view of wrestlers’ call for women panchayat outside the newly constructed Parliament building on Sunday.

“I has been brought to my notice that a letter has been sent by Delhi Police to MCD Deputy Commissioner (North) on May 27 asking to create a temporary jail in M.C. Primary Girls School, Khanjawala Chowk, Old Bhawan on May 28. It is hereby directed that no such permission will be granted,” said Oberoi in the letter.

In view of the Sarv Khap mahapanchayat and wrestlers’ call to hold a women panchayat outside the newly constructed Parliament building on Sunday, Delhi Police made a formal request to the MCD seeking permission to establish a temporary jail at the MC Primary Girls School, expecting that a large number of people would be coming from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in support of wrestlers.

Meanwhile, protesting wrestlers along with their supporters jumped over the police barricades and tried to march towards the newly constructed Parliament building. However, they were stopped by the police, deployed in large numbers.

Wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik also clashed with police officials when they were stopped by police while marching towards the Parliament.

Several protestors including Malik were detained.

