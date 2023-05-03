INDIA

Wrestlers protest: Minor altercation after AAP leader brought folding beds to Jantar Mantar, says Delhi Police (2nd Lead)

NewsWire
0
1

The Delhi Police, in response to allegations by Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia that a protesting wrestler was beaten by a police officer at Jantar Mantar, said that a “minor altercation occurred after AAP leader Somnath Bharti brought folding beds to the protest site without permission”.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), Pranav Tayal, said that Bharti brought folding beds without permission to the protest site. “When intervened, the supporters became aggressive in trying to get the beds out of the truck. Subsequently, a minor altercation took place, in which Somnath Bharti, along with two others, was detained,” said the DCP.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters, Punia said that women wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, were abused by the cops.

“Look at them, they are drunk,” Bajrang pointed at two police officers surrounded by other protesters.

Vinesh was seen consoling Sakshi who was crying for help. Vinesh also said that her brother got injured after getting beaten by the police officers.

“They also pushed me and abused me,” she said.

The video of the brawl has gone viral on social media.

20230504-013604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Designer Rajesh Pratap Singh brings the curtains down at LFW x...

    Mainly cloudy weather with rain predicted in J&K

    In changing climate, green options sought for vehicles on Indian roads

    Delhi’s Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre operational from Monday