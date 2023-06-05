INDIASPORTS

Wrestlers resume duties with Railways, Sakshi refutes reports of withdrawing from protest

NewsWire
0
0

After getting evicted from Jantar Mantar on May 28, top wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat have resumed their duties in the Railways, sources said.

As per reports, records from the Northern Railways headquarters show Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik joined her Baroda House office here on May 31, a day after the trio stopped short of immersing their international medals in the Ganga.

On Monday, Sakshi, too, confirmed the news. She meanwhile, denied rumours that she withdrew from the agitation. “The news is completely wrong. None of us has backed down. We will continue our fight for justice and meanwhile I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways,” she said.

Earlier, Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh met Únion Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence to discuss the matter related to their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“They shared their concern with the Home Minister. The meeting was long and he listened to everything. But ‘koi decision nahi hua abhi tak (no decision has been reached so far)’,” a source close to the wrestlers told IANS.

Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh have been leading the protest by the wrestlers since April, accusing the sidelined president of the WFI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment against many wrestlers, including a minor.

The protesting wrestlers were manhandled and detained by Delhi Police and their arrangements at the protest site, Jantar Mantar, were dismantled.

The wrestlers had gone to Haridwar claiming that they wanted to drop their medals in the river Ganga. With many people requesting them not to take the drastic action, they decided to hand over the medals to the farmers’ leaders to take a call.

20230605-151603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Benaras gets a ‘roti ATM’ to feed stray dogs and cows

    IIT-K to showcase 12 R&D projects at fair

    Canon India partners cyber-security firm ESET to safeguard users

    Equity indices close in red; Latent View hits 20% upper circuit...