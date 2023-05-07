INDIALIFESTYLE

Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Khap leaders at Jantar Mantar, hold talks with grapplers

In a powerful show of solidarity, representatives from various ‘khaps’ in Haryana gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Sunday to extend their support to women wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

Balwant Phogat, President of Phogat Khap, while speaking to IANS, said that leaders from various khaps have gathered at the protest site to unequivocally support the wrestlers in their fight for justice.

“We are currently conducting a meeting to discuss and determine our next steps in this crucial matter,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Delhi Police granted permission to certain Khap leaders to travel from the Delhi borders to Jantar Mantar using their private vehicles. However, it did not allow khap leaders on tractors to enter the national capital.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, Arab Singh Ahlawat, Joginder Singh, and others, also joined the gathering at Jantar Mantar to show their support for the ongoing protest by wrestlers.

