INDIASPORTS

Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Khap panchayats, wrestlers issue 10-day ultimatum to Centre

NewsWire
0
0

A number of khap panchayats and the protesting wrestlers on Sunday issued a 10-day ultimatum to the Central government, demanding action be taken against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh regarding the allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Representatives of around 250 khaps from Haryana, Rajasthan, and western Uttar Pradesh, along with hundreds of farmers, gathered at Jantar Mantar in support of the protesting wrestlers.

“In today’s (Sunday’s) meeting between khaps, wrestlers and farmers unions, we have given 10 days time to take action against Singh and if this does not happen, then we will meet again and the protest will be on a higher scale,” said Surendra Solanki, the President of Palam khap in Delhi, told IANS.

The wrestlers will spearhead the protest while receiving support from the khaps and farmers’ unions, he said.

“Every day, one khap and its members will participate in a peaceful sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar. The course of action will be determined by the wrestlers, and we will follow their instructions,” said Solanki.

Meanwhile, top Indian wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat will be taking out the candle march at 7 p.m to further strengthen their protest.

The ongoing protest of wrestlers comes after no action on their grievances following an initial protest in January this year to press on for action against Singh.

Last week, the Delhi Police filed two FIRs after the Supreme Court took up the issue.

20230507-171403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AIADMK to politically, legally face raids against former ministers

    Anubrata Mondal moves court seeking return to Asansol jail

    We’re giving blokes thumbs up when they’re beating us outside the...

    Terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter was carrying press card (2nd Lead)