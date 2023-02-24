A ‘gold medalist’ in national wrestling along with his associate was arrested for allegedly firing at the office of a property dealer in Delhi’s Mohan Garden area on the direction of one criminal currently lodged in jail, an official said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Ankur (26), a resident of district Sonipat and Ritik alias Peter Baba (22), a resident of district Jhajjar in Haryana.

According to police, information was received on Wednesday that Ritik will come at Ganda Nala Road, Baprola Vihar following which a trap was laid near Peer Baba Majar and he was apprehended.

“At his instance, Ankur was also arrested. Both the accused persons confessed that on February 20, they had fired at the office of a property dealer at Mohan Garden area on the direction of one criminal currently lodged in jail,” said M Harsha Vardhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

The interrogation of the duo revealed that in 2021, Ritik along with Ankur and other associates had robbed a bike from Rai village in Sonipat.

“Ankur is gold medalist in wrestling in the 2013-14 national championship. He also played for India in the Asian championship held at Magnolia in 2013. Later, he started taking injections of drugs and also fell into bad company and was arrested in a bike-jacking case in 2021. He was also arrested in cases of arms act in Haryana,” said the DCP.

Police have also recovered two pistols along with four bullets from the possession of the duo.

