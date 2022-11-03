INDIA

Wrestling match to be held in memory of Mulayam Singh

A two-day wrestling competition in the memory of late Samajwadi Party patriarch, Mulayam Singh Yadav, will be held in Pratapgarh on Friday.

Forty wrestlers from Maharashtra and Rajasthan, besides districts like Ayodhya, Lakhimpur Kheri and other parts of Uttar Pradesh will take part in the competition.

Some wrestlers from Nepal are also expected at the two-day event, named ‘Akhil Bhartiya Virat Kushti Dangal’ to be held at Nagar Panchayat Katra Medniganj.

Mulayam Singh Yadav used to be a wrestler himself.

Preparations for the wrestling competition are being given final touch by the organizing committee under Umang Welfare Society, run by Samajwadi Party leader Siraj-ul-Haq who was close to Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Siraj-ul-Haq said that seven teams and 40 wrestlers, including Baba Bajrangi of Ayodhya, Thakur Balwan Singh of Lakhimpur Kheri, Tiger Pehalwan of Udhampur Dhami, and others will arrive with their teams to participate in the competition.

20221103-083602

