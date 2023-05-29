After Delhi Police cleared all signs of the wrestlers’ month-long protest, taking away all items that the grapplers have brought to Jantar Mantar to protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual misconduct allegations, sources told IANS that the stir may now be shift to the Delhi-Haryana border.

Earlier on Monday, the DCP New Delhi shared a tweet to further clear the air.

“The dharna of the wrestlers was going on smoothly at the Jantar Mantar. Yesterday, protesters violated the law despite all requests made to them. That is why, the ongoing sit-in protest has been made to conclude. If the wrestlers give an application for sit-in protest again in future, they will be permitted to do the same at a suitable place other than Jantar Mantar.”

The message was loud and clear that it will be difficult for wrestlers to come back to Jantar Mantar again. However, when contacted, the ace grapplers said that they are in talks with their ‘seniors’ and will share further plans soon.

Meanwhile, a source told IANS that the protest may shift to the Delhi borders like how farmers’ agitation was held.

“Now that farmers and Khaps are also involved in the protest, so wrestlers can’t make their own decisions. They will wait for their ‘bujurgs’ (seniors) to decide,” said a source.

