INDIASPORTS

Wrestling mess: After Jantar Mantar eviction, protest likely to shift to Delhi-Haryana border!

NewsWire
0
0

After Delhi Police cleared all signs of the wrestlers’ month-long protest, taking away all items that the grapplers have brought to Jantar Mantar to protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual misconduct allegations, sources told IANS that the stir may now be shift to the Delhi-Haryana border.

Earlier on Monday, the DCP New Delhi shared a tweet to further clear the air.

“The dharna of the wrestlers was going on smoothly at the Jantar Mantar. Yesterday, protesters violated the law despite all requests made to them. That is why, the ongoing sit-in protest has been made to conclude. If the wrestlers give an application for sit-in protest again in future, they will be permitted to do the same at a suitable place other than Jantar Mantar.”

The message was loud and clear that it will be difficult for wrestlers to come back to Jantar Mantar again. However, when contacted, the ace grapplers said that they are in talks with their ‘seniors’ and will share further plans soon.

Meanwhile, a source told IANS that the protest may shift to the Delhi borders like how farmers’ agitation was held.

“Now that farmers and Khaps are also involved in the protest, so wrestlers can’t make their own decisions. They will wait for their ‘bujurgs’ (seniors) to decide,” said a source.

20230529-115204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Guj Police searching for parents who abandoned 9-month-old child

    Heavy rains: Stalin directs officials to be on guard, monitor developments

    SC junks plea seeking fact-finding inquiry into Taj Mahal’s history

    Man opens Covid care centre in Bihar after sister’s death