INDIASPORTS

Wrestling mess: Bajrang Punia alleges ‘IT Cell’ spreading morphed photos of detained wrestlers

NewsWire
0
0

With the Delhi Police under fire for their strong-arm tactics while detaining the protesting wrestlers, Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia on Sunday shared a morphed photograph of the detained wrestlers, claiming the “IT cell is spreading this”.

The allegedly morphed photograph shows Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat, a prominent leader of the protesting wrestlers, and her sister Sangeeta Phogat smiling after being detained and taken away by the police.

“The IT Cell people are spreading this morphed photograph. We will like to make it clear that a complaint will be lodged against all those posting this fake photograph,” Bajrang said in a tweet on Sunday. The post was retweeted by Vinesh and other protesting wrestlers.

Bajrang and Vinesh along with fellow Olympian Sakshi Malik were on a protest at Jantar Mantar since April seeking the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexually harassing female wrestlers including a minor.

Delhi police on Sunday swung into action as the wrestlers were getting ready to host a “Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat” and planning to intensify their agitation, detaining the star wrestlers and dismantling the tents at the protest site and removing their stuff from Jantar Mantar.

The wrestlers have been detained at different police stations around Delhi and the cops have vowed not to allow the protesting wrestlers to return to Jantar Mantar.

20230528-235205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Everything you need to know about a Maternity Bra

    Clear sky in Jammu, cloudy Kashmir in next 24 hrs

    Dalai Lama greets new Brazilian President

    Life term for don Bannanje Raja, 3 others in K’taka shootout...