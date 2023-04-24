The top Indian wrestlers, who are protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh here at Jantar Mantar, on Monday lashed out at the Delhi Police for “not registering an FIR on the complaint filed by seven women grapplers, including a minor”.

Earlier, it was reported that the Delhi Police has confirmed that it has received seven complaints from wrestlers regarding the allegations against Brij Bhushan Singh, and has initiated an inquiry into the matter.

However, the wrestlers questioned the City Police’s role in the entire episode and labelled their move “questionable”.

“This is shocking what Delhi Police is doing. We don’t know if they are under any pressure. We are not getting any support from Delhi Police. They haven’t registered any FIR and are now claiming they have initiated the inquiry. They need to register the FIR first.

“We have also filed a petition in court (on why FIR is not getting registered) and our matter is listed in the Supreme Court tomorrow (on Tuesday) at 10:30 am. We are dead tired but we will fight for justice till our last breath,” the agitated wrestlers told IANS.

Earlier, the Delhi Commission for Women had reportedly issued a notice to the police for not registering an FIR on the issue, despite receiving a written complaint from the female wrestlers two days prior.

IANS is awaiting Delhi Police’s version on the matter.

