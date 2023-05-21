INDIASPORTS

Wrestling mess: Ready for narco test if Phogat and Punia take it too, says WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has said he is ready to undergo a narco test or a lie-detector test, amid allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him.

However, the BJP MP on Sunday made it clear that wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat will also have to undergo it.

Taking to Facebook, Brij Bhushan wrote, “If both the wrestlers (Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat) are ready to get their test done, then call the press and announce. I promise that I am also ready if they are.”

Bajrang and Vinesh are among the grapplers who have been protesting against Brij Bhushan for his alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers.

They have been protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding his arrest.

