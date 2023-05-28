INDIASPORTS

Wrestling mess: Sakshi, Vinesh, Sangeeta detained by Delhi Police

NewsWire
0
0

Indian wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat were detained by Delhi Police here at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

Protesting wrestlers along with their supporters jumped over the police barricades and tried to march towards the newly constructed Parliament building.

However, they were stopped by the police, deployed in large numbers.

Earlier in the day, Bajrang Punia, who along with other grapplers are protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for more than a month now, asserted that the Mahapanchayat will take place on Sunday while emphasising the fight for self-respect.

Punia accused the government of murdering democracy in the country and appealed to the authorities to release individuals who have been detained by the police.

“Mahapanchayat will certainly be held today. We’re fighting for our self-respect. They’re inaugurating the new Parliament building today, but murdering democracy in the country. We appeal to the administration to release our people detained by police,” Bajrang told reporters.

Notably, India’s top wrestlers have been demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing seven women grapplers.The protest at Jantar Mantar has gone for more than a month now with no solution in sight.

20230528-125004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SC: Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act 2016 can’t be applied retrospectively

    Ex-Mumbai top cop Pandey, NSE CEO Ramkrishna booked in NSE phone...

    Markets to recover some lost ground

    Political slugfest erupts as Trinamool councillor’s name figures in list of...