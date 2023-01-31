INDIASPORTS

Wrestling row: Babita Phogat joins Oversight Committee probing allegations against WFI and its chief

Former India wrestler Babita Phogat was on Tuesday added to the panel of the Oversight Committee, which has been formed by the Sports Ministry, to probe into the allegations of sexual misconduct, financial irregularities against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by country’s top grapplers, earlier this month.

Apart from enquiring into the allegations, the Oversight Committee is also looking after the day-to-day administration of the WFI.

“Former wrestler Babita Phogat has been added to the panel of the Oversight Committee formed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to undertake the day-to-day administration of the Wrestling Federation of India,” the Sports Ministry said in a statement.

”The Oversight Committee is also doing an enquiry into the allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment and/intimidation, financial irregularities and administrative lapses of the WFI, as leveled by prominent sportspersons,” it added.

Babita is the sixth member of the Committee, being headed by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom.

“Babita Phogat now becomes the 6th member of the Oversight Committee, being headed by Khel Ratna Awardee MC Mary Kom, Chairperson, Athletes Commission, Khel Ratna Awardee Yogeshwar Dutt, executive council member, IOA , Dhyanchand awardee Trupti Murgunde, member Mission Olympic Cell, Radhica Sreeman, Ex-Executive Director, TEAMS, Sports Authority of India, and Crd (Retd) Rajesh Rajagopalan, Ex-CEO, Target Olympic Podium Scheme,” the statement further said.

The development comes days after IANS had reported that the government might add a few more names in the panel after top wrestlers — Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik — expressed their disappointment over the formation of the oversight committee without their consultation.

Earlier, the protest by the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in the national capital had been called off after the wrestlers held a five-hour meeting with Sports Minister Thakur, who had promised them that the allegations would be investigated.

