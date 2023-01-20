INDIASPORTS

Wrestling row: Find matter politically motivated, says Union Minister V.K. Singh

Amid the raging controversy over allegations of sexual harassment made by several women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Union Minister Gen V.K. Singh (retd) on Friday said that he found the matter “politically motivated”.

“I find this matter politically motivated. It is my personal belief that this matter seems to be more political, while other things are less,” he told media persons in Jabalpur where he came to attend the MP Sports Festival.

Commonwealth Games medallist Anshu Malik alleged that WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh made every single girl uncomfortable whenever he was around in the camps and during competitions. Addressing media here, she levelled fresh allegations against Singh, saying that he used to sleep on the same hotel floor as the junior girls and “would leave his door open”.

20230120-234401

