The sights, smells, and sounds of everyday life can serve as triggers, causing PTSD patients to flashback to the exact traumatic scene they’re trying to forget, however, to deal with PTSD, researchers are testing a device called “Bio Ware”, designed to enhance the effects of prolonged exposure therapy.

Researchers at the US-based Medical University of South Carolina worked with medical device company Zeriscope to test the device and consider using the bio ware with service members at a US-based medical centre.

With live physiological data, researchers at MUSC show significant enhancements during in vivo exposure (directly facing a feared object, situation or activity in real life) treatments for patients with PTSD, the findings revealed.

“What I find so exciting about this new Bio Ware device is that when used alongside evidence-based, exposure treatment methods for PTSD, we’ve seen significantly better results for our patients,” said Sudie Back, PhD, Professor at MUSC Health and principal investigator of the study.

Back and her team saw significant decreases in both PTSD symptoms and depression symptoms among their patients who used the new technology.

As a wearable device, the Bio Ware system includes a discreet button-shaped camera attached to the patient’s clothing, a watch-sized tool around their wrist and Bluetooth headphones in their ear so their therapists can be virtual with them in the experience or situation that causes them stress.

“This is the first time, to my knowledge, that we’ve been able to virtually go with patients during their in vivo exposures and have instant access to their physiological data at the moment to really help them get the most out of those exercises, which I believe will translate into them seeing significant reductions in their PTSD symptoms,” said Back.

