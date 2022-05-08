INDIALIFESTYLE

Writers shouldn’t become ‘cheerleaders’ of dispensation

It is very sad to note that many writers of substance are acting as ‘cheerleaders’ of this dispensation, which could could pose a threat to freedom of speech and expression, says noted writer from Goa Damodar Mauzo.

Known for his progressive writing in Konkani, Mauzo was provided with security cover in the year 2018 following intelligence inputs from the special investigation team probing the murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh in Karnataka about a threat to his life.

“If freedom of speech comes under attack then not only writers but even the state’s culture will come in danger. This is why we need to voice out and fight. We need to use our space to protect our speech and expression,” Mauzo said at a programme in Margao, South Goa.

He said that award winners should not behave like they are supreme or superior.

“If they do so, people will hesitate to interact with them and will consider as shunned by such award winners. Our writings will be impactful and impressive only if we walk together with society,” Mauzo opined.

