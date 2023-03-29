INDIA

Written test for Kerala Police officers seeking transfer to Vigilance Bureau

NewsWire
0
0

The Kerala Police officers will now have to clear a written test to be eligible for a transfer to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on transfer.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is also the Home Minister, on Wednesday approved a recommendation of conducting a written examination to test the skills of those who apply to the VACB.

Following this the first such written examination will take place here on Sunday when around 600 police officials in various ranks will be taking part in the test.

The topics, which will be covered in the examination, include general policing rules and regulations besides the Indian Penal Code and such policing matters.

The written examination will be for 100 marks and all those who secure the pass mark of 50 will be ranked according to their ranking and as and when fresh vacancies arise, such candidates will be posted to the VACB.

Earlier, a recommendation has been made to the state Home Department for getting a quality workforce to the VACB, and it was suggested that all those who apply for transfer should undergo a written test.

20230329-141002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid booster shot for Rajasthan’s dying camel economy

    Centre forms team to study situation in rain-affected areas of TN

    WPL 2023: My approach is to make youngsters comfortable, says Harmanpreet...

    I’m completely in favour of Mankading, it’s in the Law: Arjun...