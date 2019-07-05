Wrong to call Goa Congress MLAs ‘monkeys’: LoP

Panaji, July 9 (IANS) A day after Goa Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai referred to Congress MLAs as “monkeys” who were willing to defect from one party to another, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Chandrakant Kavlekar on Tuesday took offence to the comment, saying those who made such comments were themselves monkeys.

“We have heard that man was a monkey in primitive times. Man evolved from being monkeys after so many centuries. You should ask him (Sardesai) how monkeys became humans again. How can you call MLAs monkeys? It is wrong. If MLAs are monkeys, then the one who says that is also a monkey,” Kavlekar said.

Reacting to reports in the media about some Congress MLAs willing to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sardesai had said: “There are many monkeys in the Congress who are ready to jump (parties).”

Sardesai belongs to the Goa Forward Party, which is member of the ruling BJP-led alliance in the state.

